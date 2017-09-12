The Latest: NC governor says about 74,000 without power

The Latest on the effects of Hurricane Irma in North Carolina (all times local):
9:25 a.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper said about 74,000 customers are without electricity in North Carolina. Cooper told the Council of State meeting on Tuesday morning that most of the power outages are in western North Carolina and in the Charlotte area.
Cooper said there was no significant flooding as the remnants of the storm moved across the state. He says emergency management officials are demobilizing the state's swift water rescue teams.
Cooper says there is some debris and downed trees are blocking some roads in the mountains, and workers are getting the roads reopened.
The governor said the state was fortunate to miss the brunt of Irma but said it was right for the state to prepare as it did.
___
8 a.m.
Thousands of people are without electricity after the outer bands from Tropical Storm Irma swept across North Carolina.
Duke Energy reported about 60,000 customers without service early Tuesday. The biggest problems were reported in Buncombe, Mecklenburg and Jackson counties.
At least 16,000 other customers had not electricity, most in western North Carolina.
No storm deaths have been reported. No serious injuries had been reported early Tuesday.
Wind gusts of nearly 50 mph (80 kph) were reported.
The Blue Ridge Parkway closed Monday afternoon because of high winds, as was Mount Mitchell State Park.
Chimney Rock State Park was also closed Monday afternoon. Officials planned to examine the park Tuesday morning in hopes of opening around 10 a.m.
Some schools were closed Tuesday and others planned to open later than usual.
