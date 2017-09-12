EU escalates efforts to preserve rule of law in Poland

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, July 20, 2017, leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski reacts after lawmakers voted to approve a law on court control in the parliament in Warsaw, Poland. Poland’s parliament gets back to work on Tuesday Sept. 20, 2017, launching what is widely expected to be an autumn of political change, with Kaczynski wanting to limit the number of media under foreign-ownership, among other issues. Alik Keplicz, FILE AP Photo