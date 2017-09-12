Spain's court deals new blow to Catalan independence vote

People with estelada or independence flags walk at the end of a big rally during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Sept. 11, 2017. Many thousands rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Francisco Seco
AP Photo
EDS NOTE : SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN: A boy wrapped with an "estelada" or independence flag waits for the metro at Plaza Cataluna station during the Catalan National Day, in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Some thousands of people are expected to rally in Barcelona to show their support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Santi Palacios
AP Photo
A woman enters in a Barcelona's metro station wrapped with an "estelada" or independence flag, during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Some thousands are expected to rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Santi Palacios
AP Photo
Family members wearing estelada or independence flags on their back walk at the end of a big rally during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Sept. 11, 2017. Some thousands rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Francisco Seco
AP Photo
A couple wrapped with "esteladas" or independence flags, travel on a metro train, during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Some thousands of people are expected to rally in Barcelona to show their support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Santi Palacios
AP Photo
A couple wrapped with "esteladas" or independence flags, walk inside a Barcelona's metro station during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Some thousands of people are expected to rally in Barcelona to show their support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Santi Palacios
AP Photo
Catalans with estelada or independence flags gather during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Sept. 11, 2017. Hundreds of thousands rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Francisco Seco
AP Photo
People holds up a giant estelada or independence flag during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Sept. 11, 2017.Hundreds of thousands rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Francisco Seco
AP Photo
Performers build human towers as Catalans with estelada or independence flags gather during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Sept. 11, 2017. Hundreds of thousands rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Francisco Seco
AP Photo
Catalans with estelada or independence flags gather during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Sept. 11, 2017. Hundreds of thousands are expected to rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Francisco Seco
AP Photo
Catalans with estelada or independence flags gather during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Sept. 11, 2017. Hundreds of thousands are expected to rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Francisco Seco
AP Photo
A woman holds an umbrella with the colors of the estelada or Catalan independence flag as she gathers with thousands during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Sept. 11, 2017. Hundreds of thousands are expected to rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Francisco Seco
AP Photo
Two young woman are silhouetted against an estelada or independence flag as they gather with thousands during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Sept. 11, 2017. Hundreds of thousands are expected to rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Francisco Seco
AP Photo
Catalans with estelada or independence flags gather during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Sept. 11, 2017. Hundreds of thousands are expected to rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Francisco Seco
AP Photo
Catalans with estelada or independence flags gather during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Sept. 11, 2017. Hundreds of thousands are expected to rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Francisco Seco
AP Photo
A man sits on the street holding a estelada or independence flag as he gathers with thousands during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Sept. 11, 2017. Hundreds of thousands are expected to rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Francisco Seco
AP Photo
People wave esteladas or independence flags, during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Sept. 11, 2017. Hundreds of thousands rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
A woman enters the metro station of Plaza Cataluna wrapped with an "estelada" or independence flag, during Catalan National Day, in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Thousands of people are expected to rally in Barcelona to show their support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Santi Palacios
AP Photo
