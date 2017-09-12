A man leaves the metro station of Plaza Cataluña wrapped with an "estelada" or independence flag, during Catalan National Day, in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Thousands of people are expected to rally in Barcelona to show their support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.
Spain's court deals new blow to Catalan independence vote

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 7:28 AM

MADRID

Spanish media are reporting that the country's top court has preventively suspended the law that was meant to become Catalonia's transitional constitution if the northeastern region declares itself a separate nation.

The country's Constitutional Court has already suspended the law and decree calling for a referendum on secession while it considers the Spanish government's claim that it is unconstitutional.

Catalan leaders say they will go ahead with the Oct. 1 ballot anyway.

The state prosecutor's office said the chiefs of the three judicial police forces in Catalonia, including the regional Mossos police force, are being briefed Tuesday on their legal obligation to stop any actions toward holding a referendum.

On Monday, hundreds of thousands of Catalans marked their national holiday by supporting the right to vote and become independent.

