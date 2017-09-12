Baltimore city council to consider Styrofoam ban

A Baltimore city council member has reintroduced a ban on polystyrene foam containers for carryout food and drinks within the city's limits.
The Baltimore Sun reports Baltimore City Councilman John Bullock reintroduced the ban at Monday's council meeting as part of an effort to cut down on foam cups floating in the city's waterways.
Bullock says he thinks it's important to look for alternatives that are more environmentally friendly.
A similar ban stalled in 2013 after several members withdrew their support, citing costs to local restaurants and carryouts and questioning the impact on litter reduction.
The proposed bill would impose a $1,000 fine against businesses that use foam products. If the council passes the bill, it would take effect 90 days after the mayor signs the legislation.
