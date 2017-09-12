More Politics News

NY hotline can help with voter access issues

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 6:59 AM

NEW YORK

New York has a hotline to troubleshoot voter access issues during the primary election.

Attorney General Eric Scheiderman says voters with disabilities or language access issues have the right to request assistance from any person they choose.

Voters with those or other issues on Tuesday can call a hotline at 800-771-7755 to talk to staff from the attorney general's civil rights bureau.

The office works with local election officials and others to address the issues as quickly as possible.

There's also an email address: civil.rights@ag.ny.gov.

