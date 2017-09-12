Senate bills require state certification of specialty courts

Bills up for consideration in Michigan's Legislature would require that special problem-solving courts receive state certification to operate.
The courts are designed to address criminals' underlying substance abuse or mental health issues so they do not reoffend.
Some policymakers say the legislation is needed so Michigan has a more consistent and effective approach for the courts and defendants. Under the bills scheduled for voting in the Senate Tuesday, specialty courts would have to be certified by the State Court Administrative Office starting in January.
The office currently offers recommendations, but the courts are under no mandate to adopt them.
Once the Senate approves the legislation, it will go to the House next.
___
Online:
Senate Bills 435-38: http://bit.ly/2f1u5km
Comments