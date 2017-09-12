Russia says Syria government seized most territory from IS

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017 file photo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, welcomes Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. Lavrov said Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 that Saudi Arabia assured him it backs a Moscow-led process of negotiating gradual local cease-fires in Syria, including the establishment of "de-escalation zones." Lavrov spoke after a meeting Monday with his Jordanian counterpart and a day after talks with Saudi leaders. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo