Macron's big test: France-wide protests over labor overhaul

Steelworkers from the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Fos-sur-Mer burn flares during a nationwide day of protest against government labor law, in Marseille, southern France, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. President Emmanuel Macron's presidency is facing its first big public test, as unions hold nationwide protests against changes to labor laws that they fear corrode hard-fought job security. The prominent CGT union is leading Tuesday's protests, calling for strikes across transport and other public sector businesses and planning some 180 demonstrations. Claude Paris AP Photo