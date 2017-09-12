Investigators to determine likely cause of fatal Tesla crash

This image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the damage to the left front of the Tesla involved in a May 7, 2016, crash in Williston, Fla. Investigators are meeting Sept. 12, 2017, to determine the likely cause of the crash that killed Joshua Brown, 40, of Canton, Ohio, who was using the semiautonomous driving systems of his Tesla Model S sedan. The sedan struck the underside of a semitrailer that was turning onto a divided highway in Williston. The sedan's roof was sheared off before the vehicle emerged on the other side of the trailer. NTSB via AP)