More Politics News

Pollution advisory issued Tuesday for metropolitan Phoenix

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 4:45 AM

PHOENIX

Regulators have issued an ozone high-pollution advisory Tuesday for metropolitan Phoenix as ozone levels are expected to exceed the federal health standard for air quality.

Regulators say people with respiratory problems should limit their outdoor activities on Tuesday.

Other recommendations include driving as little as possible, using carpools or public transportation, avoiding drive-thru lines and making sure that containers with household cleaners and other chemicals are sealed to prevent vapors from evaporating into the air.

Ozone forms when vehicle exhaust and chemical solvents combine with heat and sunlight.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Victims of Sept. 11 attacks remembered across the U.S. 16 years later 1:29

Victims of Sept. 11 attacks remembered across the U.S. 16 years later
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path

View More Video