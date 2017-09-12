North Carolina House panel revisiting judicial redistricting

House Republicans are still interested in redrawing districts for North Carolina trial court judge and local prosecutor elections that supporters say would make boundaries more uniform but critics contend would swing some positions to the GOP.
A special House committee examining judicial districts planned to meet Tuesday in Raleigh, where the agenda is expected to include experts describing the evolution of the boundaries over the years. It's possible the full House could debate proposed maps when the General Assembly reconvenes in early October.
The Senate would still have to approve alterations, but GOP leaders there haven't been enthusiastic about the idea. Any district changes also would be subject to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto.
Judicial maps first surfaced in late June but got pulled before legislators took a summer break.
