Turkey issues warrants for ex-agents for links to cleric

Turkish army soldiers stand guard outside a court where a trial of journalists and staff from the Cumhuriyet newspaper, accused of aiding terror organizations, resumed, in Silivri, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. The trial against journalists and staff from Cumhuriyet newspaper staunchly opposed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues in Istanbul, a case that has added to concerns over rights and freedoms in Turkey. Emrah Gurel AP Photo