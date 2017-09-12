More Politics News

North Carolina mayor faces challenge in Democratic primary

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 1:29 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

The mayor of North Carolina's largest city is facing a challenge from a member of her city council and a state senator in the Democratic primary.

Voters heading to the polls Tuesday will choose between Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Mayor Pro Tempore Vi Lyles and state Sen. Joel Ford. Roberts is seeking a second term. An early voting period for the primary ended last weekend.

The winner of the Democratic primary is likely to face City Councilman Kenny Smith, who is the front-runner in the Republican primary. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 7.

State election officials had initially expressed concern that Hurricane Irma may impact the primary, but the storm's course veered away from the state and lost much of its strength inland.

