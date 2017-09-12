A third of wells shut down at site of troubled gas facility

FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017 file photo shows gas gathering plant on a hilltop at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon storage facility near the Porter Ranch neighborhood of Los Angeles. A third of the wells that inject natural gas into underground storage were taken out of service weeks after a troubled Los Angeles facility restarted following a massive blowout. Southern California Gas Co. said Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, that it notified state regulators in August that 13 of the 39 wells at Aliso Canyon were shut down after detecting a pressure buildup. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo