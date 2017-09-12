Ohio high school stadium gets relief from required bathrooms

An Ohio school district has gotten relief from a rule governing bathroom requirements for a stadium project.
At issue is a 4,000-seat football stadium that the Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh) school district in northern Ohio is building as part of a new multisport 45-acre athletic complex.
Ohio's building code requires 91 toilets for a stadium that size. The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2xV68ig ) the district won an appeal last week reducing that number to 51.
School spokeswoman Amy Higgins says that figure doesn't include toilets within an unattached field house meant for coaches and players.
Reducing the number of stadium toilets means a $350,000 savings for the $14 million project.
