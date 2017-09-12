More Politics News

US report finds $1.4B problem in New York's Medicaid program

DAVID KLEPPER Associated Press

September 12, 2017 12:05 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Federal officials say New York state paid out $1.4 billion in Medicaid funds to care providers who didn't follow the state's rules.

A report published Tuesday by the Office of the Inspector General found that many providers failed to document patient assessments or provide written care plans to elderly and disabled New York residents receiving at-home care.

The report calculates that New York may have paid out $1.4 billion in one year to providers who weren't following the rules. It says the state should add language to future contracts enabling it to recover money when providers don't comply.

New York Medicaid Director Jason Helgerson says the state is working to improve its provider monitoring. He disputes the report's conclusions and says many of the problems amount to simple paperwork issues.

