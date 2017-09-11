Tacoma police identify man shot by officers

Tacoma police have identified a man they say officers shot after he shot at them on Sunday.
The News Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/hNtJcB ) the man killed was 58-year-old Frankie Santos.
Spokeswoman Loretta Cool says officers responded Sunday afternoon to the 5600 block of South Lawrence Street where residents saw a man acting erratically.
Cool said the man was yelling while making agitated movements when officers arrived, and they saw he was holding a handgun. She said officers told the man to drop the weapon and then gunfire was exchanged.
Cool said three officers fired at the man, who died at the scene.
The officers, who were unhurt, were placed on paid administrative leave. They haven't been named but police say the officers involved are all men, ages 35, 38 and 47.
Comments