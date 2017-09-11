Baltimore students protest planned Betsy DeVos speech

FILE- In this Aug. 9, 2017 file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is interviewed in her office at the Education Department in Washington. Some University of Baltimore students are speaking out against DeVos, their scheduled fall commencement speaker. A crowd of students filed into a courtyard near the school on Monday, Sept. 11, holding protest signs that read “support public schools #neverDeVos” and “We are DeVos-stated.” Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo