El Mirage police officer fatally shoots armed Youngtown man

Authorities say an El Mirage police officer fatally shot a person during a shots-fired call in Youngtown.
Maricopa County Sheriff's say 22-year-old Erick Perez of Youngtown was armed with a handgun and two knives around 10 p.m. Sunday and allegedly advanced toward the El Mirage officer after ignoring orders to stop.
Authorities say the unidentified officer believed Perez was a threat to his life and to others at the scene and opened fire on Perez, who died at the scene.
Sheriff's officials Perez had prior arrests and served prison time in Arizona for arson, burglary, leaving the scene of an accident and a parole violation.
