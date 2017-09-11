Trump wants Congress to reauthorize surveillance tool

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017, file photo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. The Trump administration is urging Congress to reauthorize an intelligence surveillance law set to expire at the end of the year. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Coats wrote a letter Sept. 11, 2017, to top Republicans and Democrats in Congress, asking them to not only reauthorize it as it’s written, but make it a permanent fixture in the law books. AP Andrew Harnik, File)