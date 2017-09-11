Air Force leaders visit Alaska as part of Arctic tour

Air Force senior leaders are in Alaska as part of a tour of Arctic facilities.
The Air Force says its objectives are to prevent and deter conflict in the Arctic and prepare responses to a range of challenges, including climate change.
Lt. Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Alaskan Command commander, says leaders will observe training, missile defense and cold weather operations.
The visitors from Headquarters Air Force and major commands have already visited Eielson Air Force Base outside Fairbanks.
They were at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage on Monday.
They plan stops in Canada and Greenland later this week.
Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, Air Force Materiel Command commander, says one of the main reasons for the trip is to understand what the changing climate is doing to Air Force installations.
