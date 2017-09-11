More Politics News

Former Rhode Island police chief retires, collects $184,000

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 3:10 PM

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Officials say a Rhode Island police chief has retired and collected a check for about $184,600 following his suspension from the force in July.

The North Providence controller tells WJAR-TV former Acting Police Chief Christopher Pelagio retired Aug. 22.

The controller says Pelagio collected compensation for unused time off Friday. Pelagio, who is a 27-year veteran, is also eligible for a pension.

The former chief was suspended with pay in July after he reportedly got into an altercation with a police officer from Cranston in May.

Democratic Mayor Charles Lombardi has not confirmed whether the altercation played a role in his suspension.

Retired State Police Maj. David Tikoian has been named the town's new police chief following a ceremony in August.

