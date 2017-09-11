The Latest: Mexican diplomat meets with California officials

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017 file photo, Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray speaks to reporters in Mexico City. Mexico's top diplomat will make a two-day visit to immigrant-friendly California as relations between his country and the U.S. government have strained over President Donald Trump's border wall and immigration and trade proposals. Videgaray is expected to meet with Gov. Jerry Brown and state legislative leaders in California's capital Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, before heading to Los Angeles Tuesday. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo