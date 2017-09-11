Nearly 50 must explain why they didn't show up for jury duty

Nearly 50 people have been ordered to appear before a Mohave County judge on Sept. 21 to explain why they shouldn't be found to be in contempt of court for failing to appear for jury duty.
The Kingman Daily Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2gXyNwz) that Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe is starting with prospective jurors who have failed to appear on multiple occasions in hopes that word of mouth will encourage others who receive a summons to show up.
A mistrial was declared in April when not enough prospective jurors appeared to conduct the trial.
Recently, out of 79 possible jurors, only 30 appeared for one trial and only 20 out of 65 for another.
Comments