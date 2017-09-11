Catholic leaders decry Dems' questioning of judicial pick

FILE - In this May 10, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Catholic leaders and university presidents are objecting to Feinstein's line of questioning for one of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, arguing the focus on her faith is misplaced and runs counter to the Constitution’s prohibition on religious tests for political office. The outcry stems from the questioning of Amy Coney Barrett, a Notre Dame law professor tapped to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Democrats focused on whether her personal views would override her legal judgment, especially with respect to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. Feinstein told Barrett that dogma and law are two different things and she was concerned “that the dogma lives loudly within you.” Cliff Owen, File AP Photo