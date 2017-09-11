Sentencing set for ex-deputy charged in school kickback case

A former sheriff's deputy who agreed to plead guilty in a kickback scheme costing the Vigo County School Corp. over $80,000 will be sentenced next month.
The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports Monday that a hearing for Frank Shahadey has been set for Oct. 3 in which his plea will be accepted. Shahadey agreed to plead guilty to charges of wire fraud and theft of government funds.
The former school security liaison was indicted in December along with Franklin Fennell, who handled the district's facilities and transportation support.
Prosecutors say they took kickbacks from a contractor over 2½ years.
Under the agreement, Shahadey would face a maximum prison time of up to 20 years for wire fraud and up to 10 years for theft. He also has agreed to pay restitution.
