9/11 remembered at schools, fire houses, memorials

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 1:22 PM

Representatives of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont are marking the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at ceremonies at police stations and fire houses, schools, and memorials.

Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan attended the Manchester School District's remembrance ceremony Monday morning. She said she was grateful to be with the students "as we look toward the future with hope."

Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent, said hope, love, and compassion rose above the fear and terror felt that day because the American spirit shone through.

Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said let's remember those who were lost, but also how strong the country is when we join together, united by the values we share as Americans.

