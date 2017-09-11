Gulf real estate expo highlights affordable housing shortage

People look at an architectural model of a housing development at the Cityscape Global exhibition, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Tens of thousands of luxury projects were on display at Dubai's premier property show on Monday, but missing from the glittering mock-ups and pipeline of housing dreams being rolled out were more affordable housing projects for the region's large and burgeoning population of young and aspiring home owners. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo