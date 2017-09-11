California challenges Trump's end to young immigrant program

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2017 file photo, a woman joins a rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, outside the Edward Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a lawsuit Monday, Sept. 11, against the Trump administration over its decision to end a program that protects young immigrants from deportation who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or by parents who overstayed visas. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo