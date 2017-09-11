More Politics News

West Virginia tax receipts up 3.9 percent from last year

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 12:20 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia tax officials say collections of nearly $560 million so far this fiscal year are 3.9 percent higher than last year, though August receipts of almost $307 million were lower than budget estimates.

Treasury Secretary Dave Hardy says the boost in collections is good news for the state two months into its new year.

He says severance taxes from production of coal, natural gas and oil are up 8 percent from the same two months last year, though lower than estimated in August.

That's attributed to a drop in natural gas prices, which are expected to rebound with cooler weather.

The West Virginia road fund's $69.2 million collected was higher than the estimate and last August's receipts from legislated increases in registration fees and gas taxes.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video