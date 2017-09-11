Wastewater treatment facility upgraded to prevent flooding

A wastewater treatment facility in Rhode Island has been upgraded to help prevent future flooding and storm damage.
U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin visited the Scarborough Wastewater Treatment Facility in Narragansett, Rhode Island, on Monday. The Rhode Island Democrats saw recently completed resiliency improvements.
The town received a $1 million federal grant to help with its long-term mitigation efforts to prevent future storm damage.
The facility was built in 1965 and serves about 7,000 people, according to the state.
The R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council approved the town's application for a flood-proofing barrier there last year. The council said then that there was little to protect the treatment facility from flooding and wave action from storms.
The facility flooded during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
