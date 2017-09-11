Members of the U.S. Secret Service investigate items thrown over the fence at the White House, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Washington. The Secret Service says on Twitter that it has detained two people for throwing unknown objects over the fence.
Access to White House restored after items thrown over fence

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 12:27 PM

WASHINGTON

The U.S. Secret Service has restored access to the White House and surrounding areas after objects were thrown over the fence.

The agency — which is responsible for security at the White House — tweeted late Monday morning that a male subject has been arrested and turned over to the local police department for throwing a sign and a notebook over the Pennsylvania Avenue fence.

The incident prompted a temporary "lockdown" of the White House, meaning no one could enter or leave the area. Pedestrian access to Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park directly opposite the executive mansion also was halted for more than an hour.

President Donald Trump was attending a 9/11 ceremony at the Pentagon. He returned to the White House during the lockdown.

