More Politics News

Bikini baristas sue city over new dress code ordinance

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 10:50 AM

EVERETT, Wash.

A group of baristas who wear bikinis at work have sued a Washington state city, saying two recently passed ordinances banning bare skin violate their rights to free expression and privacy.

The Seattle Times reports ( http://bit.ly/2gWQRdK ) the suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, says the ordinances passed by the Everett City Council deny bikini-stand employees the ability to communicate through swimwear, infringe on their right to privacy and deny them due process.

The plaintiffs argue in the suit that their right to privacy is violated when officers inspect them to ensure that they are following the rules.

The ordinances require the workers to wear a minimum of tank tops and shorts. It specifically requires employees at "quick service" restaurants, which also include fast food and food trucks, to adhere to the dress code.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video