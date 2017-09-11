Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott
NFL moving quickly to reverse halt on Elliott's 6-game ban

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer

September 11, 2017 12:14 PM

The NFL is moving quickly in hopes of reversing a federal judge's decision that blocked the league's six-game suspension of Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott in a domestic violence case in Ohio.

The league on Monday asked the judge who ruled in Elliott's favor to stop the preliminary injunction that cleared last year's NFL rushing leader to play while the case is in court. A notice of appeal was also filed with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

The NFL's latest filings came about 12 hours after Elliott rushed for 104 yards in the Cowboys' 19-3 win over the New York Giants at home Sunday night.

Elliott had already been cleared to play in the season opener when U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant granted a temporary restraining order and injunction blocking the suspension Friday.

