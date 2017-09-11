Colchester Police Department celebrates 50th anniversary

The Colchester, Vermont, Police Department is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2xVvLzJ ) town officials and residents gathered with current and former police officers to celebrate the department's anniversary on Sunday. Residents have seen the department grow from fewer than four, full-time officers to 28 full-time officers, eight communications specialists, two record staff members and a K-9 officer.
Colchester Police Chief Jennifer Morrison has served as chief for four years. Morrison says department members are service leaders and an integral part of the town.
Colchester police are facing the same modern challenges departments across Vermont struggle with. The department is looking for ways to address opiate use and people dealing with mental health challenges.
Morrison says she's optimistic moving forward.
