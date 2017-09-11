More Politics News

Cost dispute delays San Francisco streetlight project

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 10:19 AM

SAN FRANCISCO

A fight between San Francisco's utilities commission and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is delaying plans for new streetlights in a city neighborhood.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Sunday (http://bit.ly/2jhgzdS ) that the utilities commission is accusing PG&E of quadrupling connection fees for the lights in the Tenderloin neighborhood to $107,000 without explaining why.

PG&E spokeswoman Andrea Menniti said the new service fees reflect the current costs and the number of crews needed for the work.

The $4.2 million streetlight improvement project would bring 100 new streetlights to the Tenderloin — one of the city's higher-crime communities.

