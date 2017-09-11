FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2017 file photo, Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales delivers his first annual State of the Nation address to Congress in Guatemala City. A five-member commission of legislators has recommended lifting Morales' immunity from prosecution so he can face possible trial on campaign-financing accusations. Commission head Julio Ixcamey said late Sept. 10, 2017 the recommendation will be submitted to the full congress for a vote.
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2017 file photo, Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales delivers his first annual State of the Nation address to Congress in Guatemala City. A five-member commission of legislators has recommended lifting Morales' immunity from prosecution so he can face possible trial on campaign-financing accusations. Commission head Julio Ixcamey said late Sept. 10, 2017 the recommendation will be submitted to the full congress for a vote. Moises Castillo, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2017 file photo, Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales delivers his first annual State of the Nation address to Congress in Guatemala City. A five-member commission of legislators has recommended lifting Morales' immunity from prosecution so he can face possible trial on campaign-financing accusations. Commission head Julio Ixcamey said late Sept. 10, 2017 the recommendation will be submitted to the full congress for a vote. Moises Castillo, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Guatemala congress commission: President should face trial

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 10:42 AM

GUATEMALA CITY

A five-member commission of Guatemalan legislators has recommended lifting President Jimmy Morales' immunity from prosecution so he can face possible trial on campaign-finance accusations.

Commission head Julio Ixcamey said late Sunday the recommendation will be submitted to the full congress, where 105 of the 158 deputies would have to vote in favor.

Prosecutors allege that about $825,000 in financing for Morales' 2015 campaign was hidden and that other expenditures had no explainable source of funding. The president has denied any wrongdoing.

The investigation involved Ivan Velasquez, the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission operating in Guatemala.

The president later ordered Velasquez's immediate expulsion from the country, but that was swiftly overturned by the Constitutional Court.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video