Audit finds Hawaii County hiring practices 'questionable'

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 9:21 AM

HILO, Hawaii

A Hawaii County legislative auditor says an investigation found that the county's hiring practices are questionable.

West Hawaii Today reported (http://bit.ly/2wRXG6x ) Saturday that the audit stemmed from several claims that the county's hiring practices are unfair and rely on favoritism. The audit reviewed 46 civil service positions that were filled in 2016, and determined that 42 contained questionable practices.

According to the report by Auditor Bonnie Nims, some of the applicants had been offered positions before the interview process and no references were verified. In other cases, some departments held the same number of interviews as there were vacancies. The auditor found some applicants were disqualified for having mainland addresses.

Human Resources Director Sharon Toriano says her department is already working through recommendations.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
