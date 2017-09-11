FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2013, file photo, Tatiana Schlossberg granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy makes a short speech during a ceremony at the JFK memorial at Runnymede, England. The New York Times reported that Schlossberg married George Moran on Sept. 9, 2017, in Massachusetts.
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2013, file photo, Tatiana Schlossberg granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy makes a short speech during a ceremony at the JFK memorial at Runnymede, England. The New York Times reported that Schlossberg married George Moran on Sept. 9, 2017, in Massachusetts. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2013, file photo, Tatiana Schlossberg granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy makes a short speech during a ceremony at the JFK memorial at Runnymede, England. The New York Times reported that Schlossberg married George Moran on Sept. 9, 2017, in Massachusetts. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo

More Politics News

JFK's granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg gets married

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 8:49 AM

NEW YORK

President John F. Kennedy's granddaughter and Caroline Kennedy's daughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, has gotten married at the family's Martha Vineyard home.

The New York Times reports the 27-year-old Schlossberg married 28-year-old George Moran on Saturday with former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick officiating. The couple met in college at Yale. Schlossberg was an environmental reporter for the Times until July. Moran is a medical student at Columbia University.

Schlossberg is Kennedy's second child. She has an older sister, Rose and younger brother, Jack. They are President Kennedy's only grandchildren. He was assassinated just before Caroline Kennedy's 6th birthday in November 1963.

Kennedy served as ambassador to Japan under former President Barack Obama until earlier this year.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video