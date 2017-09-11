More Politics News

Police: Officer kills man who fired shots in hospital

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 8:33 AM

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.

Authorities say a police officer in North Carolina shot and killed a man who had opened fire in a hospital.

Police say they were called to Novant Health Medical Center in Huntersville at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a man who had fired several shots.

The man was armed when officers found him. Police said in a statement that they felt "threatened by the man's actions" and fired multiple shots, killing him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. Authorities say no one else was injured.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video