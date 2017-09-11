Baltimore will consider tax breaks for police, firefighters

Baltimore will consider offering a property tax break to local police and firefighters.
The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that officials believe the relief would entice more emergency responders to live in the city. It would also help the city financially while fostering more trust between safety officials and the public.
The tax break would be $2,500 for a public safety employee who owns a home in the city. It would include sheriff's deputies as well as police and firefighters.
Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young and Councilman Eric T. Costello are expected to introduce the legislation at a council meeting on Monday.
The relationship between the department and the community has been strained. A federal investigation recently concluded that policing has often violated people's rights.
