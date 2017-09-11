Jailer, inmate charged with jury tampering

Two people, including a county jailer, have been charged in connection with jury tampering in South Carolina.
The Union Daily Times reports Union County Sheriff David Taylor said in a statement Friday that Ivy Veal West is charged with misconduct in office and Demarcus Darrielle Simuel is charged with obstructing justice stemming from an August trial for a drug case in which Simuel was charged.
Taylor says West was working in her official capacity as a jailer when she delivered a message from Simuel, with the intent to make contact with a seated juror.
Taylor said West was fired and arrested Friday. Simuel is in state custody following his August conviction, and will be brought back to Union County to stand trial.
It's unclear if West and Simuel have lawyers.
