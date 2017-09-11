10 Things to Know for Tuesday

More Videos

Victims of Sept. 11 attacks remembered across the U.S. 16 years later 1:29

Victims of Sept. 11 attacks remembered across the U.S. 16 years later

Pause
Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 1:12

Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test 2:16

Man in Japan details 'rude awakening' due to North Korea missile test

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

Jacksonville, Florida experiences record-breaking flooding from Irma 0:19

Jacksonville, Florida experiences record-breaking flooding from Irma

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path

  • Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane

    Hurricane Irma zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. Irma continued north along Florida's western coast as a category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane Irma zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. Irma continued north along Florida's western coast as a category 1 hurricane. Meta Viers/McClatchy NOAA & AP
Hurricane Irma zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. Irma continued north along Florida's western coast as a category 1 hurricane. Meta Viers/McClatchy NOAA & AP

More Politics News

10 Things to Know for Tuesday

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 9:02 PM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. KEYS FELT IRMA'S FULL FURY

Authorities send an aircraft carrier and other Navy ships to help with search-and-rescue operations as a flyover of the hurricane-battered Florida islands yields what the governor says were scenes of devastation.

2. WHERE HELP HAS BEEN SLOW TO ARRIVE

Caribbean officials struggle to get aid to islands devastated by Irma, with at least 34 people reported killed across the region, including 10 in Cuba.

3. 'OUR COUNTRY CAME TOGETHER THAT DAY'

Americans mark the 16th anniversary of Sept. 11 with somber tributes, tears and pleas from some victims' relatives to return to the sense of unity felt after the attacks.

4. UN OK'S NEW SANCTIONS ON NORTH KOREA

The sanctions do not contain an oil import ban or international asset freeze on the government and leader Kim Jong Un that the Trump administration wanted.

5. DEATH TOLL FROM EARTHQUAKE WORSENS

The official toll in Mexico's 8.1 magnitude quake rises to nearly 100 as more deaths are confirmed in the hard-hit southern states of Oaxaca and Chiapas.

6. WHICH RED FLAG EQUIFAX HACK RAISED

The attack highlights the vulnerability of Social Security numbers, which are widely used by financial firms as personal identifiers.

7. VIOLENCE ERUPTS DURING FOOTBALL PARTY

Nine people, including a suspect fatally shot by police, are dead after a man opened fire during a gathering to watch football at a suburban Dallas home.

8. WALL STREET BUOYED AS IRMA FADES

U.S. stocks rally to record highs as the hurricane swirls north without causing as much damage as many had feared.

9. WHAT'S PARADOX OF HURRICANE COVERAGE

People on television spend days warning the public to get out of harm's way — then station their correspondents squarely in the middle of howling wind and rain.

10. THE 'IT' FACTOR: AUDIENCES FLOCK TO FRIGHT FLICK

The horror genre has been stuck in the micro-budget realm for years, but that might change with the record-breaking success of "It" at the box office.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View More Video