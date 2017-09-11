People demonstrate carrying esteladas or independence flags ahead of the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday Sept. 10, 2017. Hundred of thousands of people are expected to demonstrate in Barcelona to call for the creation of a new Mediterranean nation, as they celebrate the Catalan National Day holiday.
Catalans to rally for right to be independent from Spain

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 4:57 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

Hundreds of thousands are expected to rally in Barcelona to show support for an independent Catalan nation and the right to vote in a controversial referendum that has been banned by Spain.

Monday's rally falls on National Catalonia Day, which is celebrated annually. But this year, it comes amid deep social and political division over the Oct. 1 vote.

Polls show most Catalans support a referendum but are roughly divided over splitting from Spain.

Most Spaniards reject it, and Spain's constitutional court has ordered the vote suspended. But the Catalan government has vowed to hold the referendum and be bound by its result to either declare independence or call regional elections.

