Protests hound late Filipino dictator's birthday celebration

Protesters display placards during a rally near the gates of the Heroes Cemetery to protest a mass and ongoing celebration for the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos on his 100th birthday Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 in suburban Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines. The protesters also scored President Rodrigo Duterte for allowing the hero's burial of Marcos at the national cemetery and declaring a non-working holiday at Marcos' home province of Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines. Bullit Marquez AP Photo