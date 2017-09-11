Rights group: Turkey newspaper case 'mockery of justice'

Under the watchful eye of a Turkish army soldier standing guard outside a court, a protester holds a copy of the Cumhuriyet newspaper, with headline in Turkish reading: 'We want justice," during a demonstration against the trial of journalists and staff from the newspaper, accused of aiding terror organizations, in Silivri, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. The trial against journalists and staff from Cumhuriyet newspaper staunchly opposed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues in Istanbul, a case that has added to concerns over rights and freedoms in Turkey. Emrah Gurel AP Photo