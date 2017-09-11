More Politics News

McAuliffe announces $250,000 grant to education company

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 2:38 AM

ROANOKE, Va.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has approved a $250,000 grant to help a company education technology company expands its operations in Roanoke.

McAuliffe said Friday the company, PowerSchool, will spend $1.8 million and create 96 new jobs.

The governor said Virginia competed against California, Pennsylvania and Texas. The company's education technology platform is used in more than 70 countries.

It will be eligible for more state assistance through the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

