Sept. 11 ceremonies held throughout northern Virginia

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 2:38 AM

ARLINGTON, Va.

Northern Virginia will mark the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at multiple ceremonies.

Arlington County, where the Pentagon was struck and 184 people died, will hold ceremonies Monday morning on its plaza at the county courthouse.

The ceremony will include a moment of silence at 9:37 a.m., when the plane struck the Pentagon.

In Alexandria, a 10 a.m. ceremony will be held in the city's Market Square in Old Town. The tribute will include a bell-ringing ceremony.

The public is welcome at both ceremonies.

