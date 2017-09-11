City revisits permit for pumpkin festival due to past riots

Officials in New Hampshire are holding up a permit for Keene's annual pumpkin festival amid concerns that the city could see a repeat of violent riots that broke out in 2014.
Organizers of the Keene Pumpkin Festival are planning for a smaller festival this year — one that would include area school children. New Hampshire Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2vOAGlg ) the city council voted to revisit the permit Thursday after they discovered social media posts promising widespread parties.
City Councilor Terry Clark says the council received letters from the Keene State College president, the city fire chief and police chief that all warned of potential trouble.
The council will take up the issue on Wednesday, and are planning a full vote later this month.
