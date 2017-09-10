More Politics News

Tacoma police: Officers shoot man with gun

The Associated Press

September 10, 2017 11:26 PM

TACOMA, Wash.

Tacoma police say officers fatally shot a man who shot at them.

Spokeswoman Loretta Cool told The News Tribune ( http://bit.ly/2xoapP6 ) officers responded about 3:20 p.m. Sunday to a location where residents had seen a man acting erratically.

Cool said the man was yelling and screaming while making agitated movements when officers arrived, and they saw he was holding a handgun. She said officers told the man to drop the weapon, then there was an exchange of gunfire. Cool said three officers fired at the man, who died at the scene. He was believed to be in his 40s.

The officers were unhurt. All three were placed on paid administrative leave.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path 0:47

Take a look at the Trump properties in Hurricane Irma's path
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

View More Video